National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,408,063 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $177,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

