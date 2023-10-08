National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,459.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583,635 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $121,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

