National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 394,651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Walmart worth $226,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.