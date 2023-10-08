Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $276.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

