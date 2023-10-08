Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $157.81 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $157.81 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,087,678,414 coins and its circulating supply is 753,203,060 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.