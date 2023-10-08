Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $317.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.