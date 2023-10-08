Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

