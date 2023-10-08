MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.51 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $672,597.80 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $12.22 or 0.00043904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.32999969 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $706,570.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

