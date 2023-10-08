Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

