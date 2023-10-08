McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $103,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.88.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

