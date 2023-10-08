Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

