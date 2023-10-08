Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 2,276 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

