Kokoswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,146.06 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $11,146.06 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

