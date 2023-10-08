Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kirin Stock Down 0.2 %

KNBWY stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.38. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

