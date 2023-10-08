Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.88. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.