Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Kering from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $653.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

