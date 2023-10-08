Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

