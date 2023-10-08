Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 58,285 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 150,319 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

