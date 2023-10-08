iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

