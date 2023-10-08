iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $33,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

