Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

