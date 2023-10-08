Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 500 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOET. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.