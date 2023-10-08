Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

