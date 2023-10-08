Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 559 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,567,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,495,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 3,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 375,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

