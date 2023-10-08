Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE opened at $378.54 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.28 and a 200 day moving average of $396.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

