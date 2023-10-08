Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $60.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

