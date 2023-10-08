Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

