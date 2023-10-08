Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IT opened at $353.60 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.