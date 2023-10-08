Head-To-Head Contrast: Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) & RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -4.32 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 5.29

This table compares Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $21.96, indicating a potential upside of 68.66%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

