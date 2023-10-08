Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 587.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $21.20 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

