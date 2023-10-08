Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 3,750 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

