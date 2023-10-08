Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 224,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,810.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $49.38 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

