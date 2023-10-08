Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 353,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

