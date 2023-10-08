Founders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

