Forum Financial Management LP Sells 648 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.0% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

