Firestone Capital Management Has $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,109,000 after purchasing an additional 268,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

