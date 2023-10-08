Firestone Capital Management Buys 424 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.