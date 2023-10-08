Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.