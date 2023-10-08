Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

