Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

