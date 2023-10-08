Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

