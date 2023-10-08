Diversified LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.76. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

