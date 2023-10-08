Diversified LLC Acquires 877 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

