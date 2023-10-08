Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.