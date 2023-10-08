Cypress Capital Group Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

