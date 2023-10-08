Cypress Capital Group Sells 103 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

