Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 3.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

