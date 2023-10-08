Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 952,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,811,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,735,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $281.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

