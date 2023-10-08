CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

