CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.